Virginia set a new record for gas prices Tuesday, with the average price per gallon reaching an all-time high of $4.10 overnight.
The new price shatters the statewide record of $4.01 per gallon set in July 2008 during the Great Recession, AAA Mid-Atlantic says.
In Northern Virginia, the average price per gallon Tuesday morning was $4.19, up 18 cents from Monday, said Ragina C. Ali, AAA’s government and public affairs manager for the D.C. area. A week ago the average price per gallon in Northern Virginia was $3.54 and a year ago it was $2.73.
The national average hit $4.17 per gallon on Tuesday, while drivers in D.C. and southern Maryland were paying an average of $4.21. D.C. gas prices reached $4.22 per gallon Monday, breaking the previous record of $4.20 set in May 2011. Maryland’s gas price average also reached an all-time high Monday at $4.09 per gallon, breaking the old record of $4.04 set in June 2008. Tuesday’s average gas prices in D.C. rose to $4.34 per gallon.
“It’s high everywhere and, unfortunately, we don’t see any relief in sight,” Ali told InsideNoVa.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar, and so do higher pump prices, AAA says. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.
