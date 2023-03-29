Amazon Web Services has contributed $300,000 to the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation’s Information and Engineering Technologies Fund.

The gift is the largest single private investment in NOVA’s IET Fund, which enables programs that create pathways to in-demand technology careers, according to a news release. The investment coincides with the physical expansion of NOVA’s Data Center Operations program to a third campus, and was announced last week on International Data Center Day, which aims to increase the awareness of the industry and its career opportunities.

NOVA currently offers data center operations courses on its Loudoun and Manassas campuses, and last March, the college received federal funding to expand the program to its Woodbridge campus. Amazon Web Service's investment will allow the college to explore and expand its IET programming into new areas of the data center ecosystem.

The first project will be the development of a Fiber Optic Technician career study certificate program. Once established, this program in infrastructure, fiber and cabling will prepare students for careers in the data center industry.

“We’re passionate about continuing to make significant investments that support community programs and skills training initiatives that enhance the lives of Virginians,” said Roger Wehner, director of economic development for Amazon Web Services, or AWS. “Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with NOVA, we’ve been able to help expand access to in-demand skills training programs that map individuals to good jobs and that are helping cultivate the next generation of tech talent across the commonwealth.”

NOVA and AWS have collaborated for over five years on programs such as apprenticeships and transfer pathways.

Chad Knights, vice president of information and engineering technologies and college computing at NOVA, said, “With this generous investment, NOVA can increase access to opportunities in the data center industry across our entire service area and build new programs that lead our students to additional in-demand career opportunities. This will also address local employers’ talent needs and help our Northern Virginia region continue to thrive.”

In addition to supporting the data center operations program at all three campus locations, the IET Fund also spurs innovation across other programs of study, such as cybersecurity, data analytics and cloud computing. Contributions to the fund help with the purchase of equipment, learning resources and materials for IET programs.