Azalea Charities Inc., a Prince William County-based nonprofit that provided over $5 million in aid to wounded warriors and youth and special needs projects, will dissolve effective Dec. 31.
The organization announced Tuesday that on Oct. 14 its board affirmed a recommendation made at the 2020 annual meeting to close the 22-year-old nonprofit.
“This was a difficult decision, but circumstances on several fronts tell us it is the right time to do so,” said Doug S. Taggart, president and CEO of Azalea Charities.
Azalea Charities stopped accepting contributions Nov. 1. The nonprofit will continue to support validated requests until available funds, less those set aside to close down operations, are exhausted.
According to the organization’s most recently available federal tax form, for 2018, it raised about $204,000 that year in contributions and grants and spent $210,000. At the end of that year, it had about $81,000 in assets.
The organization said it would file the required articles of dissolution and termination of existence with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and that its web site and email addresses would be shut down as of Dec. 31.
Taggart and Frank E. Lasch Sr., chairman and founder of Azalea Charities, said in a statement, “We end this effort with our heads held high knowing we have helped those in need and leave with gratitude to all who have supported us over the years. Thank you all.”
Over its history, Azalea Charities, an all-volunteer organization, focused on supporting community charities and Aid for Wounded Warriors, both nationally and internationally. The organization raised funds through donations and events such as sponsoring Team Azalea Charities in the Marine Corps Marathon and the annual Azalea Classic Invitational golf tournament.
The organization said its longtime community supporters included Chenega Corp.’s Military Intelligence and Operations Support Strategic Business Unit, which raised over $700,000 from its annual golf tournament; Better Homes Key Advantage Realty of Montclair, which donated a percentage of its profits; developer Dean Morehouse, who donated over $200,000 over the years, and BB&T Bank.
Thank you Frank and Doug for your great service to the Wounded Warriors. Thank you for your efforts with the Jay Bresino home!
