B.F. Saul Co. Hospitality Group will operate the new 300-suite Capital One Watermark Hotel in Tysons, which is expected to open in September.

The hotel is owned by Capital One Financial and will operate as an independent property without franchise or network affiliation. It is located inside Capital One Center and will serve Capital One associates and members of the public who have traveled to Tysons for work, training, meetings or leisure. It is part of Capital One's expanded complex at Interstate 495 and Route 123, adjacent to the McLean Metro station.

“We are delighted to partner with Capital One to introduce this one-of-a-kind hotel in the heart of the Capital One Center campus,” said Mark Carrier, president of B.F. Saul Co. Hospitality Group.

The hotel will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with furnishings that are similar to an apartment. Each suite will have a pantry-style kitchen with mini-fridge, microwave and coffee service. The suites also have work areas, digital flat screen televisions and free high-speed internet.

The Watermark will offer a full, self-service breakfast, and other amenities include a business center, 1,600 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, a self-serve market and an outdoor patio with direct access to the 1.2 acre skypark called The Perch. The hotel also offers a full-service bar.

Based in Bethesda, Md., B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group owns and operates a portfolio of full-service, select service, and extended- stay hotels in Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

The hotel is part of Capital One Center, the public-facing portion of Capital One’s global headquarters in Tysons. The complex also will include a performing arts center, Capital One Hall, which is opening in October, and the 1.2 acre-skypark, as well as a Wegman's grocery story and other retailers and restaurants.