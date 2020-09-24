Prince William County School Board Chair Babur Lateef is considering running for lieutenant governor of Virginia next year, InsideNoVa has learned.
Lateef, a Woodbridge ophthalmologist, was first elected chair of the board in a special election in the fall of 2018 and was re-elected in 2019. Although school board members don't run with party affiliations, he was supported by the Democrats. He also serves on the board of visitors at the University of Virginia.
"I believe my experience with healthcare and education can be a valuable asset for the commonwealth as we manage this crisis together," Lateef said in a statement to InsideNoVa. "Healthcare and education have never intersected like this before. The novel coronavirus has put public health at the forefront of everything we do, including the difficult decisions on how to reopen schools safely and successfully."
Lateef said he is currently focused on supporting Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election and the safe reopening of Prince William schools and that his consideration of a statewide run will take a backseat to those priorities.
There are already several other potential Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, including two Prince William members of the House of Delegates: Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzman. Ayala has formally announced a campaign, while Guzman says she is considering running.
Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has announced a run for governor in 2021.
The Democratic nominees for statewide offices will be chosen in a primary next spring. Lieutenant governor is a part-time position with the primary responsibility of serving as president of the state Senate. The lieutenant governor is also next in the line of succession to the governor.
Too soon. You're the most senior elected official in PWC education, in the middle of a pandemic, and with a superintendent on the way out. You don't leave mid-job.
