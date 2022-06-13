A 10-month-old girl died Sunday after she fell out of and then was struck by an SUV in Woodbridge.
The accident happened at 1:15 p.m. on Flotilla Way near Dyers Mills Court in Woodbridge. The driver of a 2013 Toyota Highlander was visiting family members on Flotilla Way and had placed her 10-month-old daughter in the backseat unrestrained before driving a short distance to a nearby dumpster, police said.
The driver, a 35-year-old Hyattsville woman, drove back to the house in the 16600 block where they stopped briefly to pick up additional family members, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
When one of the family members opened the rear door to the vehicle, the unrestrained child fell from the vehicle and onto the roadway. The driver immediately exited the vehicle to check on the child’s welfare. The vehicle’s transmission was still in drive when the driver exited the vehicle causing it to roll forward where it then struck the child, Perok said.
The baby suffered a serious head injury, Perok said. Her mother took her to the hospital, where she later died.
No other injuries were reported. Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the child is not being disclosed. No charges have been placed against the driver at this time, Perok said.
