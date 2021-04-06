On Monday night, an Arlington County homeowner heard a tiny cry coming from their garden and discovered a baby fox, alone and crying for his mother.
They called the Animal Welfare League of Arlington straight away, and animal control officers found the baby alert, hydrated and with a full belly.
"Knowing that his mom was very likely somewhere nearby, they placed him into a basket (so he couldn't climb out and wander off, but the mother would be able to easily get him out) and placed him in a safe spot in the garden," the league said in a Facebook post.
The homeowner kept an eye on the baby fox the rest of the day and by the next morning, mom had safely retrieved her baby.
The welfare league says it's best to leave wildlife alone. If you find an injured or orphaned animal, do not touch it, and call local animal control right away.
"We can let you know if the animal is in need of assistance, if it's ok for you to touch or move it, and will send an officer out to help if needed," the league said.
Touching wild animals can lead to a lot of problems - you can contract a zoonotic illness or you may inadvertently interrupt a natural part of the animal's life cycle.
"Also, more often than not, a wild animal, especially a baby, may not actually be in distress - wild animals are great parents and typically don't need us to intervene!"
