Chrissy Kelly is the same coach with the same standards. No matter the program, she sets high expectations.
Her approach took root after coaching under Kenny Farmer at Mount Vernon High School and reaching the state semifinals. And it continued at Forest Park, where she became the school’s first girls basketball coach in 2000 and led the Bruins to two state titles in 2004 and 2006. Once she tasted success at both schools, she craved more.
When she returned to Prince William County as a head coach in 2017 at Osbourn Park, Kelly continued to establish high standards.
But as the Yellow Jackets prepare for their first-ever state final Saturday at 7 p.m. against Madison, Kelly has changed her style of thinking in one key area. She still has expectations, but grounds them in the present instead of projecting too far into the future.
“I stay in the moment,” Kelly said.
Her players have noticed the difference.
“We hear her talk all the time about the next game being the biggest,” said senior guard Jo Raflo. “It’s a positive change because when we focus on the current moment we are more productive and have clearer minds.”
While she has accomplished plenty in her 14 years as a head coach in winning 269 games at three different programs and remains the demanding and intense person she’s always been, Kelly shares a special bond with this team.
“With this group being the age I’m at, there is a great appreciation for the journey,” Kelly said. “I sit back and watch them enjoy their success.”
Unlike Kelly’s two state champions at Forest Park that featured one clear superstar in Monica Wright, this Osbourn Park team has a different makeup.
“These are 14 superstars who show up every day and work really hard,” Kelly said. “They believe in each other. That’s the one thing I treasure.”
With more balance, a number of players are capable of leading the team in scoring.
“This is a group top to bottom that is just as selfless as it gets,” Kelly said.
It’s a tight-knit group as well with a long-time relationship with Kelly. The five starters, Raflo, senior Maddie Scarborough, senior Katie Lemanski, senior Alex Harju and junior Hailey Kellogg, all played together on the same AAU team coached by Kelly. Kelly has trained them all as well.
For years, they talked about having this opportunity to play for a state title. That time has finally come.
“I thought we could do something special this season,” said Scarborough. “We’re the best of friends.”
As four-year starters, Raflo and Maddie Scarborough are the most experienced of the group, but they see themselves as part of the overall flow in contributing where needed.
“It’s essential,” said Raflo.
It all starts with Kelly.
“We give her all the credit,” Scarborough said. “She’s always working hard for us.
