A back-to-school event in Prince William County this week will help students collect the resources they need to start the school year off right.
The Prince William County Community Foundation’s 2023 event has been expanded to two days and will include a vaccination clinic on Friday in Woodbridge and Manassas – with dental screenings and cleanings at the Manassas location – for school-aged children.
On Saturday, the Back-to-School Community Health & Wellness Expo will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies, games, entertainment, food boxes, giveaways and helpful information from a wide range of community partners, according to a news release.
Additionally, the Sentara Family Health Connection Mobile Clinic will be on hand on Saturday to help families with primary care health needs.
The free Back-to-School Community Event times and locations are:
• Vaccination Clinics are on Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in two locations: Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge, and at Unity Braxton Middle School, 10100 Lomond Drive, Manassas. Currently, dental services will be available at the Manassas location only.
• Community Health & Wellness Expo will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.
Sentara Health is sponsoring the Prince William County Community Foundation’s 2023 Back-to-School Community Event with a $25,000 donation.
“Sentara Health is proud to be a sponsor for this year’s annual Community Back-to-School Event,” Jeff Joyner, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, said in the release. “ … we’re working to ensure that all members of our communities have access to resources they need to live healthy lives – and we want to make sure all children are prepared to succeed in the new school year, and we look forward to meeting families in the community on August 12.”
“The Prince William County Community Foundation’s mission is to ensure children are prepared to return to school with the necessary vaccines, oral health, and school supplies needed to have a successful school year,” Dr. Vanessa Gattis, president of the foundation, said.
The 2022 Back-to-School Community Event drew more than 2,500 community members with over 40 sponsors. The event distributed 1,000 backpacks, 400 food boxes and various resources from community partners to families in Prince William County.
The event is free and open to children and parents in Prince William County.
