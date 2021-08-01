The Prince William County Health District is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Vaccines available will include Hepatitis A for kindergarteners, Meningococcal for seventh graders, Tdap for seventh graders, and COVID-19 for children 12 and older.
A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s shot record. Enter the clinic through the mall’s Uptown Alley entrance.
