Two Republicans in the 29th Senate District are looking to flip a blue seat come November, but first they’ll face off in a June 20 primary.
Woodbridge resident Nikki Baldwin, a native of Florida who says she spent time in foster care before enlisting in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman, is running in her first race for public office. She’s running on a platform of parental input on educational issues and against race-based school admissions.
“Parents should have a say in what their children are being taught and should also have a role in their students’ education,” Baldwin’s platform reads. “Our children deserve a first class education, regardless of where they live or how much money their parents make – an education that recognizes each student’s unique gifts and prepares them for the future. We need to fight to keep advanced classes in our schools and stand against racist admissions policies that judge children on the color of their skin, not their intelligence or achievements.”
Baldwin will be up against Maria Martin in the GOP primary. A native of Bolivia, Martin says she’s been in Prince William County for over 28 years and became a U.S. citizen in 1997. A self-published author of a Christian self-help book, Martin is making her second run for public office in Northern Virginia. In 2019, Martin was the Republican nominee for the 52nd House of Delegates District, losing to Democrat Luke Torian 70% to 29.8%.
“I see America through the eyes of an immigrant. I greatly value the freedom of speech, of religion, of the press, and the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Martin said in a campaign kick-off video. “I am running to defend that freedom that has always defined America.”
Martin’s platform includes support for school choice policies allowing tax money to go to private or faith-based schools, displaying the Ten Commandments outside every school entrance and protecting “children’s innocence” through increased censorship of school materials. She also supports lowering taxes, transportation alternatives to Interstate 95 and Route 1 and increased funding for renewable energy.
During the first fundraising quarter of the year, Baldwin’s campaign brought in over $17,000 – with over $16,000 coming from her and her husband – while Martin’s $634 contribution to her campaign was all that was raised.
The eventual winner of the June 20 primary is sure to face an uphill battle in November’s general election. Not only has the district – as currently configured – had a consistently Democratic lean, having broken for former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe 55.7% to 43.5% for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021, the eventual Republican nominee will also be facing a General Assembly incumbent with high name-recognition in the district, which now includes the southeastern parts of Prince William County and a northern section of Stafford County. In the Democratic primary, incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike is taking on Del. Elizabeth Guzman, 31st District, both of whom raised over $130,000 in the first quarter of 2023.
(2) comments
Good to see some competition in this district. Guzman is one of the most vile people around. Parents of all colors hate people like Guzman.
McPike isn't much better and as a white liberal has no business even being in this race.
[thumbup]
At least McPike isn't interested in the Commandos coming to P.W.
