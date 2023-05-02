The $109 million Balls Ford Road Interchange is now open in western Prince William County.
The project relocates Balls Ford Road as a new four-lane highway with a raised median between Doane Drive and Devlin Road. It includes a bridge crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, as well as a diverging diamond interchange over Prince William Parkway.
“This project is a step in the right direction to easing congestion and improving mobility in the Balls Ford Road area. In addition, the completion of this project further promotes mobility along the 234 corridor,” Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Anne Wheeler said in a statement.
Funding for the project, recommended by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, came from the state Transform I‐66 Outside the Beltway Concessionaire Fund.
“The vast majority of projects in Prince William County are congestion relief, and this is a great example of that," Wheeler said. "I’m grateful we’ve chosen to do so many congestion relief projects. It makes a difference to everyone.”
County transportation officials say the changes help alleviate a major traffic choke in the county, provide improved access to the new commuter park and ride facility and easy access to Interstate 66 and the Express Lanes.
