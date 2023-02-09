Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries.
The robber walked in to the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard before 11 a.m., passed a note and took money.
No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said.
The robber was black, about 5 feet 10 with a medium build. He wore a white construction hat, gray zip up shirt, and blue mask.
There will be heavy police presence in the area as investigation continues.
The case is Prince William County's second bank robbery in the Dumfries area within five days. On Saturday, a man matching a similar description robbed the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries.
