The end of November marked the end of the Greater Manassas Baseball League’s fall season. By every indication, the league will continue at its E.G. Smith Complex location in 2021. But uncertainty still surrounds the league’s long-term future.
At a city council work session last month, scheduled at the league’s request, council and city staff both reiterated that no offers had been made to buy the 18 acres of city-owned land where the league’s current fields are located, next to the Micron Technology Inc. plant, which is undergoing a $3 billion expansion. But they also told the league that in the end, the site’s location, at Route 28 and Gordwin Drive, made it an excellent candidate to be sold if an economic development project sought to bring a major infusion of jobs to the city.
At the work session, Manassas Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman laid out the long, winding history of the land’s stewardship. The league, which leadership points out is more affordable and thus accessible than more expensive travel leagues, has been playing there since 1981, when IBM donated the land to the city to build baseball fields.
In 2011, the city sent representatives to IBM headquarters in upstate New York to remove language in the deed to the land mandating the baseball field use, recognizing that the city may, at some point, want to see it used for economic development. Currently, about 800 children from the city and surrounding areas play in the GMBL.
At the work session, Councilmember Mark Wolfe said the city had previously received offers for the land that it had rejected. But at some point, the sale of the land is inevitable.
“No one’s questioning the value of the GMBL to the community … you don’t have to sell me on GMBL,” Wolfe told league president Colby Poteat. “We all have known that those fields have been for sale for 20-plus years; that’s not a mystery and there’s been a lot of noise in the community, which I find distasteful because it’s disinformation. … At some point in time, will it be an offer for those fields that this council or a future council will take? I assume so. And at that point, we will figure it out.”
Donald Hollar, who serves on the league’s board of directors, said GMBL had previously understood that any fields taken for development would be replaced as part of 22 acres of undeveloped land at the Jennie Dean Park site the city bought in 1997. But city staff explained that right now, it couldn’t promise a one-to-one replacement.
As Dean Park undergoes a master planning process, nothing has been decided about whether space will be available to replace all six existing E.G. Smith fields. At the work session, Via-Gossman said the city is also “in a desperate need for rectangular [soccer and football] fields.”
A more recent concept plan for the Dean site, chosen through community input, made room for four rectangular fields and would have only renovated the park’s three existing baseball fields, which have other uses. And yet another plan could add three additional fields to Dean.
Via-Grossman said eventual replacement of the league’s current fields could include using fields at Osbourn HIgh School or Metz Middle School. She added that other options could include a combination of new fields elsewhere and renovated fields at Dean. Or, she said, the league could be moved to a complex outside the city limits in Prince William County.
Hollar said he left the meeting feeling heard and was glad the city clarified that there were no standing offers on the E.G. Smith property. He said outgoing Mayor Hal Parrish had always been supportive of the league and that the incoming mayor, Councilmember Michelle Davis-Younger, has been eager to work with the league on a solution.
“The new mayor has been supportive. She’s one of that few that met with me prior to the elections and before we even had the work session,” Hollar said. “I think our voice is being heard and I think that they are being receptive.”
But there is still no definitive plan. At the work session, league president Poteat said he’d been hearing constant rumors that the land was all but sold, adding that he was relieved to have assurances that that wasn’t the case. Still, the league wants more clarity.
“We want to continue our partnership with the city obviously,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out where we fit in the city’s plans.”
