George Bishop, technology education teacher at Battlefield High School, has been named an Engineering Outstanding Teacher of the Year by Project Lead The Way Inc.
Bishop is one of just 16 educations selected nationwide for the distinction, according to a news release.
The award honors teachers for their work and commitment to their students. Bishop was nominated by a former student now attending Old Dominion University as the first freshman ever to enter the school’s Technology Engineering Education Teacher Preparation Program.
“PWCS excels at providing students with opportunities to participate in multiple avenues to achieve success,” Bishop said in the release. “The PLTW program is, in my opinion, essential for students to identify and address situations in their lives to learn how to meet those situations head on and then work on solving their problems. Our PLTW Engineering Program prepares students for higher education, the immediate workforce, and military service, and not just in engineering fields but also those of business, medicine, and law.”
The PLTW program at Battlefield High has grown from an initial introductory course offering to five courses. Surveying is one of the activities in Bishop’s civil engineering and architecture classes. With both theoretical and practical application components, Bishop’s students engage in discussions about their homes, buildings where they work, and consider different types of terrain, the release states.
Bishop is PLTW-certified to instruct courses in engineering, digital electronics, civil engineering architecture and engineering design and development. He holds a master’s degree from George Mason University, a bachelor’s from the University of Holy Cross and endorsements in administration and supervision, technology education, electronics and social studies and history.
In 2020, Bishop received the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association’s High School Teacher of the Year award.
