Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.