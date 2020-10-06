Battlefield High School is mourning the loss of teaching assistant Drew Roadarmel, who was killed in a Friday night car crash in New Jersey.
Roadarmel's father is an assistant principal at the school in Haymarket, her younger brother is a senior there and one of her cousins is a first-year teacher in the science department. Her mother is a teacher at nearby Bull Run Middle School.
Roadarmel graduated from Battlefield in 2015 and studied at George Mason University for her master's degree in special education and teaching.
"I use the term 'Bobcat Family' often, and the Roadarmels are truly a Bobcat Family themselves," Principal Ryan Ferrera wrote in an email to the school community. "We will have a difficult time as we grieve this tragic loss and surround the Roadarmel Family with our love, thoughts, and prayers."
Roadarmel was a passenger in a car driven by Gainesville resident Byron Wells II, 21, on Friday night in South New Jersey when he lost control and hit a utility pole and trees. The car caught fire in the crash, NJ.com reported.
Wells, who is originally from New Jersey, and Roadarmel both died at the scene, the website reported.
Roadarmel, 23, was a teaching assistant at Battlefield working with special education students. Ferrera said the school reached out directly to the families of students she worked with. In-person and virtual counseling are both available to any students or staff struggling with the news.
"This is a difficult time for our school community, but Battlefield students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss, Ferrera said. "Thank you for your continued support and understanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.