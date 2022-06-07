Battlefield High School’s Class of 2022 departs with distinction

More than 750 graduating seniors were greeted with raucous cheers as they processed downstage to take their seats at Jiffy Lube Live on Monday evening.
Principal Ryan Ferrera said there was a long list of distinguishing characteristics of this class.
“This year, you were the only class in our building who had been through at least one complete year of high school before the pandemic,” Ferrera said. “Even with the obvious challenges, let's consider the things the class of 2022 has accomplished: among you, we have three National Merit Scholars. This year we have the first all-female top three in our Air Force, JROTC program. And who will ever forget welcoming Evan Nichols, member of Team USA, back from Beijing with a gold medal.”
Ferrera said we use the terms graduation and commencement interchangeably, but noted they are not the same thing.
“You’re graduated, meaning you have finished your K-through-12 education, and you’re moving on. Today represents an end of an era in your life and a goodbye,” Ferrera said. “You're also commencing. Today represents a beginning; you are just getting started. Either way you look at it, the most important thing is to not focus on where you've been, but where you're going.”
Saahas Gowda, Battlefield’s 2022 class president, said he’ll always be proud of everything the class did, with the help of teachers and counselors.
“You taught us, you led us, but more importantly you shared life lessons in so many ways which will forever carry us,” Gowda said.
Among the things they’ve all learned over the past four years, is that “it’s OK to not be OK,” which drew warm applause from the families attending. Gowda noted the participation by supportive clubs like Active Minds and Our Minds Matter, as a way to be part of the conversation and destigmatize mental health issues.
Gowda urged his classmates to continue to question why you do what you do.
“I joined student council – like many – for the college applications, but stayed for the school spirit. I found a passion and I encourage all of us to chase our passions,” said Gowda.
Brian DiBassinga, president of the 2022 Student Council, remarked that this moment is the last time and probably the first time that all 750-plus of us can join together with friends and family to celebrate all that we have accomplished over the past 13 years.
“We say goodbye to the hours of homework, late nights and memories good and bad,” DiBassinga said. “The only catch is that wherever we end up, there's no escaping the hours of hard work, late nights and fond memories yet to come.”
DiBassinga thanked all his teachers and coaches for working with him and helping him get to where he is now. He spoke to many of his family members in French, having arrived from Congo, the Netherlands, France and Canada to share his graduation.
“To all you Bobcat graduates, I have the greatest respect for the tenacity you have shown. Although we're moving on from high school I say congratulations to you all and thank you to our teachers and administrators as we press forward toward greater success,” said DiBassinga. “Remember whatever obstacles you face, adapt and overcome them. We’ve done it once before, so don't be afraid to do it again.”
