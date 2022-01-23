At just 17 years old, Abdullah Usufzai, a senior at Battlefield High School, is pursuing a selfless ambition: serving the community.
In 2018, Usufzai founded the International Muslim Public Action Team (IMPACT), an organization to bring his service project ideas to life. The organization’s objectives include “educating the public accurately on Islam to combat stereotypes and misinformation, providing resources to aid vulnerable communities across the globe, and strengthening the dialogue between interfaith communities.”
When asked what inspired him to create IMPACT, Usufzai said, “I had a vision for an inclusive approach to unify diverse groups by sharing information and engaging in constructive and civil dialogue.”
His goal is to unify diverse groups to work toward common causes. “Many people in our world have an ‘I’m right, you’re wrong, and you can’t change my mind’ mindset,” he added. “As a global citizen, I feel a responsibility and a duty to stand up for the voiceless and help those groups that need the most support.”
The IMPACT team members offer free weekly tutoring sessions in core subjects for students in kindergarten through grade 5.
Usufzai has also helped local food pantries in Istanbul, Turkey, as well as providing food and funds from charitable donations collected in the United States to distribute to families in need in Karachi, Pakistan.
He launched a podcast in 2020 that has featured a wide variety of guest speakers, including religious leaders, fellow podcasters, and Prince William’s superintendent of schools, Dr. LaTanya McDade. The podcasts focus on youth empowerment, Usufzai said.
“Podcasts allow for a dive deep into an issue with the guest, and podcasts have a worldwide reach via the internet,” he added. “Hearing someone’s voice is humanizing and emboldening, and podcasts offer exactly the type of civil and constructive dialogue that IMPACT looks to promote.”
Usufzai is involved in charitable organizations both inside and outside of school. One of the Battlefield High clubs he is involved with is the Rotary Interact Club. The club has completed several service projects to date under his leadership as president including a trash clean-up event at Greenbriar Park in Fairfax and a leaf clean-up event in Haymarket.
Usufzai encourages his fellow students to find out what clubs are available at their school to get involved. “We are incredibly fortunate to have an incredible [number of] clubs, activities, sports, and programs,” he added. “These extracurriculars offer a means for personal growth and academic growth.”
Usufzai is also a member of the Prince William County Human Rights Student Leadership Council, captain of the debate team and vice president of the Muslim-Student Association.
