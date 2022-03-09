Police are investigating after someone fired a BB gun Monday at two school buses traveling along West Longview Drive in Woodbridge.
One incident happened at 2:50 p.m. as the Prince William Public Schools bus traveled near Franklin Street. The driver, two of her family members -- an infant and a 14-year-old boy -- and an attendant were on the bus when a BB shattered a passenger-side window, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
While investigating, officers were informed of an unreported incident earlier in the day involving a second Prince William school bus that was also struck with a BB while traveling in the same area, Carr said. No injuries were reported in either incident.
