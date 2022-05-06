Prince William County officials are asking for the public’s help in controlling the spread of a recently-arrived invasive fly species.
County officials first confirmed the arrival of the spotted lanternfly in March 2021. The fly can feed on more than 100 species of trees and plants, according to a county press release.
The county knows the fly is limited to only a few areas of the county at the moment, but officials want to make sure it doesn’t spread and cause further decline of native trees, like the black walnut.
“It’s still fairly early at this point. We’re still trying to look for areas where it is,” Forest and Pest Management Branch Environmental Analyst Valerie Huelsman said in the release. “That’s why we’re encouraging people to report it when they see it.”
The fly’s eggs can survive winter and, now that spring has arrived, eggs are starting to hatch. The eggs are laid on a variety of surfaces, such as tree bark, bricks, lumber, decorative stone, train cars, trucks and other vehicles. The egg masses look like small mud smears.
When the lanternfly emerges from the egg mass, it is white but turns black with white spots. If residents see what they think are recently-hatched spotted lanternflies, they should take measures to remove the threat.
The fly evolved in Asia and doesn’t have any natural predators in the Americas. Its food of choice is the tree of heaven, but it feeds on other trees and also favors grapes.
The county has a reporting survey at bit.ly/reportSLFinPWC for people to alert the PWC Spotted Lanternfly Management Team of any suspected spotted lanternfly activity.For more information, visit pwcva.gov/slf or ext.vt.edu/spotted-lanternfly.
