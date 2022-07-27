Beagles have their day: Envigo pups arrive in Northern Virginia

Bubble baths, rolling in the grass, ice cream treats and cuddles. For hundreds of beagles rescued from inhumane conditions at a research breeding facility, this is life in Northern Virginia.
Earlier this month, Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station began helping the Humane Society of the United States transfer 4,000 beagles taken from Envigo in central Virginia after a federal judge shut down operations there in May.
Sue Bell, executive director of Homeward Trails, said it’s one of the largest dog rescue operations ever coordinated.
“To know that these dogs will get to have the lives they deserve and not languish in cages for the rest of their lives is just so rewarding,” she said in a statement.
Last year, an undercover investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals helped expose cruelty at the breeding facility in Cumberland. The investigation found that mother dogs were deprived of food for days; puppies froze to death, fell into drains and died, and beagles had untreated injuries and medical conditions, according to PETA.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspected the facility and cited more than 70 violations. Then the Department of Justice got involved, leading to the facility's closure.
Earlier this year, Homeward Trails negotiated a deal to receive 500 Envigo beagles “that had become surplus during the COVID-19 pandemic” and place them for adoption starting this spring, according to a news release from the rescue.
Not long after, the Virginia General Assembly passed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed five bipartisan bills, known as the “Beagle Bills,” aimed at protecting animals bred and sold for experiments in the state.
In early July, a federal judge signed off on a plan to free the dogs from the breeding facility and send them to shelters and rescues for adoption.
Over the next two months, Homeward Trails and other humane society partners across the country will work to secure adoptive and foster homes for the rescued beagles.
“For months now, we have witnessed first-hand the joy these dogs experience when their feet touch grass for the first time, they get a bone to chew on and they experience love from a human being,” Bell said.
