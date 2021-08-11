A Bealeton woman faces a second-degree murder charge after the man her vehicle allegedly struck Sunday night died the next day.
“Brian Bowles, 46, of Bealeton succumbed from his injuries at Inova Fairfax Hospital on August 9,” Fauquier sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Lewis said Tuesday morning.
A Fauquier sheriff’s deputy Sunday night charged Kimberly Dragich, 55, with driving under the influence and malicious wounding, Sgt. Lewis said.
“Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Revere Street (at the Mintbrook Senior Apartments in Bealeton) for a pedestrian struck,” he wrote in a press release Monday. “Upon their arrival, deputies located a male victim lying in the roadway. During their investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle being driven by Dragich.”
A medical helicopter flew the man to Inova Fairfax Hospital “with life threatening injuries,” Sgt. Lewis added. “Evidence from the scene, led deputies to take Dragich into custody.
The incident took place around 9 p.m. Aug. 8.
Ms. Dragich remains at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond, and the investigation continues, the sergeant said.
