He's still out there somewhere.
A young black bear was photographed taking a casual stroll near Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington early Wednesday morning.
Animal control along with the Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Conservation Officers, the Arlington County Natural Resource Manager, and Fairfax County Animal Protection Police were alerted and responded, but the bear was gone.
The bear didn't leave any property damage and didn't approach any people, pets, or homes, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said.
"Bears, especially young males, travel away from their families and often...into new areas that perhaps are not ideal for them," Arlington County Natural Resource Manager Alonso Abugattas said. "They are shy and almost always try to get away from people. Eventually they either find their way back to a more wild setting, or are helped to get there. They are almost always not a danger and just want to be left alone. This is not an uncommon occurrence as bear numbers have really built up recently."
If you ever see a bear in Arlington County, keep a large distance and immediately call Animal Control at 703-931-9241.
