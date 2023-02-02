Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy.
The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase.
Closures this round include the stores at 24670 Dulles Landing Drive in Dulles; 12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax and 6642 Loisdale Road in Springfield, Virginia
"Last week, the company warned in a regulatory filing that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase," CNN reports. "The company said that 'at this time, the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities and this will lead the company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the US Bankruptcy Code.'”
Bed Bath and Beyond peaked in 2017 with more than 1,500 stores across the country.
Regionally, the company is also closing stores in Winchester, Williamsburg, Hampton Roads and Ocean City, Maryland.
