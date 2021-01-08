Bed Bath & Beyond is closing one of its Fairfax stores by the end of February.
The closure is one of 43 the retailer announced Thursday as part of a previously announced plan to close 200 stores over the next two years.
The Fairfax store is located at 9666 Main Street in the city of Fairfax. The retailer has numerous other locations across Northern Virginia, including stores at Fairfax Town Center and in Falls Church and Springfield.
The retailer is closing two other stores in Virginia: one in Virginia Beach and one in Waynesboro.
