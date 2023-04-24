Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The move comes as the struggling retailer winds down business and continues looking for a buyer, the company said in a Sunday news release.
Last month, Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five.
The closures came six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase.
The local closures included the stores at 24670 Dulles Landing Drive in Dulles; 12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax; 6642 Loisdale Road in Springfield; 7690 Richmond Highway in Alexandria and 45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Dulles.
Regionally, the company also announced store closures last month in Winchester, Williamsburg, Hampton Roads, Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Ocean City, Maryland.
During its Chapter 11 reorganization, the company's remaining 360 stores and websites will remain open for now.
"Through the filing of customary motions with the Court, the Company intends to uphold its commitments to customers, employees, and partners, including continued payment of employee wages and benefits, maintaining customer programs, and honoring obligations to critical vendors," the news release said.
While the Company has commenced a liquidation sale, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. intends to use the Chapter 11 proceedings to conduct "a limited sale and marketing process for some or all of its assets," the release said.
Bed Bath and Beyond peaked in 2017 with more than 1,500 stores across the country.
(3) comments
Bed Bath & Beyond over priced merchandise! BB&B once served a purpose but Amazon has killed this business model.
Poor management? Online shopping options? Big box store competition? This store was great so I’m sorry to see this happen.
I once bought something in Bed Bath & Beyond several years ago. Most items they sell are available elsewhere and often for a better price.
