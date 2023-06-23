The third annual Manassas Bee Festival will be held Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberia House and Grounds, 8601 Portner Ave.
The event is free to visitors.
Theresa Coates Ellis, a Manassas City Council member, said the event is designed to increase awareness of the importance of saving pollinators. “Without our pollinators, we will not thrive. We need each other to survive.”
Ellis is a hobby beekeeper, along with her husband, George, and both are members of the Prince William Regional Beekeepers Association. They set up a honey bee apiary at Liberia House and Grounds, and local Scouts donated and installed native bee boxes
Sponsors of this year’s event include UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, the Manassas Garden Club, and GFWC Woman’s Club of Manassas, along with the Manassas and Bull Run Rotary clubs.
During the event, experts will provide information on topics such as native plants, responsible gardening and pollinators. There will be live honey and native bee demonstrations, health and wellness information, and works from local artists, writers and poets.
Among other activities are a nature-themed haiku contest, a spelling bee pitting local celebrities against children, a guided trail walk, a drum circle, yoga and a gong (percussion) sound-in-nature experience.
The event also includes vendors, face painting, live music and food trucks.
Tractor hayrides and golf carts will be available for shuttles from the Manassas Public Works parking lot, and an extended shuttle stop will be available at the parking garage on Prince William Street in Historic Manassas.
Visitors are encouraged to dress like a pollinator or with a nature theme for the costume parade and waggle dance.
