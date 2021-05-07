When a swarm of honeybees joined kids at the playground outside Baldwin Elementary School in Manassas last week, teachers knew better than to call an exterminator.
Instead, school officials got in touch with Manassas Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, whose husband George is a local beekeeper. He then teamed up with School Board member Christina Eaton Brooks, who also keeps bees.
“We got our stuff, went over, suited up and searched for an hour and half to find the queen, she’s their little leader,” said Brooks.
After what seemed like forever scooping bees into a new hive box while students watched from the school windows, Ellis finally found the queen.
Then the bee wranglers got the box secured and put it in a safe place overnight, “otherwise you’ll leave bees behind,” Brooks said.
The bees will now have a new home at Liberia House, where they’ll live in a beehive box painted with their new name, the Baldwin Bees.
Bees often swarm as a means of reproduction, splitting a large colony in two. They’ll swarm to find a new home, but sometimes development or other environmental pressures make relocating difficult.
“Now they’ll pretty much start new little hive in the box we put the queen in,” Brooks said.
She said in the realm of bee swarms, this was small – about 10,000 to 20,000 bees. A hive colony can have up to 60,000 bees.
“It was a fun experience for the students,” Brooks said. “Authentic learning at its best.”
The new hive will be the star of the show at the city’s inaugural Manassas Bee Festival June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Liberia House at 8601 Portner Ave. The event celebrates National Pollinator Week with a mead and beer garden for the adults and a costume parade for the kids.
