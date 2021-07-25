The developer behind Belmont Bay in northeastern Woodbridge has a new vision for the area.
Belmont Bay LC, an affiliate of The Caruthers Cos., submitted a request to Prince William County earlier this month to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 acres of the property, off Route 1.
The request applies to five pockets of undeveloped land across the project. Each would have a different mix of housing or commercial construction if the request is approved.
Those undeveloped parcels currently have approval for a total of 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
The parcels are next to the Virginia Railway Express Woodbridge station, along the river between the Marina and George Mason University’s Potomac Science Center, east of the marina, along Dawson Beach Road, and next to the Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
Jay Sotos, development director for the project, said the housing would include about 641 rental units between the VRE station and marina and 749 owner-occupied homes at other parcels. All the units would be a mix of size and type.
In a news release, the developer estimated construction would cost $550 million.
“We are thrilled to move forward with the application and have our project become a catalyst for North Woodbridge while honoring the vision of my grandfather,” Preston Miller, principal at The Caruthers Cos., said in the release.
Developed in spurts
The overall property stretches from the VRE station to the national wildlife refuge and has more than a mile of waterfront along the Occoquan River. Preston Caruthers bought the land in the 1960s, and development has since slowly come in spurts.
Caruthers provided land for Belmont Elementary School in the 1960s, the VRE station in the 1990s, the Potomac Heritage Trail in the 2000s and GMU’s Potomac Science Center in the 2010s.
Sotos said the project was conceived as an upscale gated community in the 1980s, but construction has been slow since it received approval for a rezoning in 1999. He said the developer is shifting instead to an open community.
The Board of County Supervisors approved a small-area plan for north Woodbridge in 2019 that called for increased density near the VRE station. The plan also envisions a town center, urban neighborhoods, parks and open spaces.
“We are excited for this opportunity and for Belmont Bay to leverage their potential destination status for residents, visitors and small businesses,” Christina Winn, executive director of the county’s Department of Economic Development, said in the release. “The North Woodbridge Small Area Plan will help activate the waterfront, bring a placemaking feature to spur economic growth, and attract a highly skilled workforce.”
The small-area plan called for a disc golf course in the area, but Sotos said the developer is proposing to convert open spaces from active to mostly passive uses after speaking with existing residents.
As part of the project, the developer is proposing to shrink the size of Belmont Bay Drive from four travel lanes with turn lanes to two lanes with parallel parking and bike lanes.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the project still needs “a lot of changes,” highlighting the planned density. She said some residents are concerned with reducing the size of Belmont Bay Drive and that the density is too high.
Franklin plans to continue working with the developer to determine the density that makes sense for the area.
“My goal for that particular area is to make sure that people know that we have the Occoquan River here in Woodbridge, and it’s something we ought to shine a light on and it’s something we ought to cherish,” she said. “I am actually very optimistic that we can reach a compromise on that project. Everyone’s going to have to give a little. I think in the end we’ll be able to put together something that everybody can really agree to.”
Two people spoke against the proposal during public comment at the Board of County Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Frim Nowicki said the increased density is too much.
“We will be literally packed in like sardines,” she said. “Think of what this could do to the recently renovated Route 1 corridor.”
New signage planned
The project would include a large sign at the intersection of Route 1 and Dawson Beach Road so people can find it.
“If we want to make this welcoming, you’ve got to be able to find it,” Sotos said.
Sotos said the developer has been meeting with the existing residents for about 18 months, discussing concerns about traffic and the nature of the neighborhood.
“The fact that you can't find it [the neighborhood] for many of them is a positive,” he said.
The company will contribute 90 acres of the former golf course along the river to the county as a park with waterfront access. It would be given to the county in phases as nearby construction occurs. The park would include osprey nests, viewing platforms and a dog park with access to a small pond.
The commercial uses would be targeted for the so-called “Marina District.” Sotos said it would include a park, performance stage and a restaurant supported by homeowner association fees.
“We didn’t want to just build a park,” he said. “We wanted to throw a boulder in the water and create a destination.”
The restaurant would include dock-and-dine options for boaters and is near the start of the Occoquan River no-wake zone. The lower level would host the marina operations and have amenities for residents, including a fitness area and party room.
Caruthers is pursuing an agreement with GMU to have access to 100 spaces of its existing 200-space parking garage to serve the commercial area. Visitors would also be able to use street and parallel parking.
The district was designed by Sasaki, a Boston-based architecture and planning firm.
“When it was conceived, Belmont Bay intentionally set itself apart from its surroundings,” Paul Schlapobersky, associate principal and design lead for Sasaki, said in the release. “Caruthers and Sasaki have now crafted a vision which prioritizes an inviting waterfront so that everyone feels welcome.”
Sotos said the developer hopes for zoning approval in 2022, and added that construction would occur over 10 years. County staff is reviewing the application and has not yet scheduled a public hearing before the Planning Commission.
