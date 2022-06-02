The company behind the expanded Belmont Bay development has submitted a revised application to Prince William County, but residents say the changes don’t address their concerns.
Belmont Bay LC, an affiliate of The Caruthers Cos., submitted an updated version of its plans for the development in May. The company wants to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge. The developer has estimated construction would cost $550 million and occur over 10 years.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
The developer discussed the revised application and gave a pitch for the proposal in a virtual meeting with the Woodbridge Potomac Community Civic Association on May 19.
Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, which is representing the developer, said the project would provide “missing middle” housing options.
“This proposal is consistent and compatible with the existing density and development in Belmont Bay,” she said.
The revised application includes changes in response to input from county staff, mostly several small and technical changes. The proposed density was not revised.
The proposed development would add 641 rental units between the Virginia Railway Express Woodbridge station and the marina and 749 owner-occupied homes on other parcels of land. All the units would be a mix of sizes and types.
After its first submission, the county broadly requested more open space, more parking, clarity about the clubhouse’s amenities and who can use it and more information on the potential for more affordable housing.
Caruthers is pursuing an agreement with George Mason University to use 100 spaces of GMU’s existing 200-space parking garage to serve the commercial area. Visitors would also be able to use street and parallel parking.
“We’re creating a parking strategy partnering with our neighbors at Mason,” said Jay Sotos, development director for the project. “We want to keep flexibility so there’s always adequate parking as the project evolves.”
The parallel parking along Belmont Bay Drive has been a particular sticking point. The so-called road diet would reduce lanes to add street parking.
The initial proposal called for 130 parking spaces on Belmont Bay Drive, plus a bike path stretched between Palisades Street and Potomac Path Drive. It offered options for a crossing guard or traffic circle on the road as well.
The revised application reduces the parking spaces to 73, situated between Palisades Street and the River Club north entrance. The bike path is moved off the road, and the company has committed to building a traffic circle.
K.P. Lau, president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association, said while the revised application had many technical changes, it doesn’t address the concerns of many residents.
“The main takeaway is that not much of substance [has] been changed,” Lau added. “The Caruthers essentially ignores the PWC Planning Department staff report on almost all of the … critical issues and fails to acknowledge nor to address any of Belmont Bay residents’ major concerns.”
Parking and the elimination of open space continue to be sticking points for opponents.
Other changes in the application include:
Increasing the setback from a wildlife refuge from 20 feet to 25 feet
$8.3 million in contributions to the county school system
Turn lanes and signal modification at Belmont Bay Drive and Dawson Beach Road
Additional reforestation for a county park
More covered picnic areas and nature trails
Adjusted traffic patterns near the marina
A shuttle from Belmont Bay to the Virginia Railway Express Woodbridge station
Caruthers is planning to hold a town hall in June to discuss revisions to the application, but a date hasn’t been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.