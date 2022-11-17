Couples will be able to reach the wedding venue in Belmont Bay for at least a few more weeks, partly because of an overworked local court system.
Judge Kimberly Irving extended an emergency preliminary injunction Tuesday, keeping the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association from blocking public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay through at least Dec. 9.
Irving’s decision on Tuesday to extend the preliminary injunction rather than rule that it will be permanent until a trial was primarily driven by a mounting caseload in the local court system, which will also affect how her ruling is delivered.
Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC are suing the HOA after the resident group announced intentions to block public access to a portion of Belmont Bay Drive.
The dispute comes down to who exactly has approved access to Belmont Bay Drive and Harbor Side Street, which provide access to The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay wedding venue.
The case
The imbroglio’s origins are over a planned development for the area, which the HOA opposes.
The companies are affiliated with The Caruthers Cos., which developed the existing housing in Belmont Bay. Last year, the company submitted an application to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Belmont Bay filed the lawsuit against the HOA on Oct. 24 in Prince William County Circuit Court.
The particulars of the intricate land-use case are complex, but essentially the HOA contends that the 2002 deed of easements on the roads only grants access to the HOA and Prince William County emergency services, not Belmont Bay LC or Osprey Golf Co.
The companies, however, say they have always had legal rights to access the roads and has been using them for years.
Brent Gary, who is representing the companies, said the HOA wants more control over the development process and “they’re trying to destroy weddings in the process.”
“The deed is clear that there’s ingress/egress rights to the properties,” he said.
The easements apply to a small portion of Belmont Bay Drive that allows two-way traffic near The Osprey’s. Because part of that road only allows one-way traffic, visitors are required to use Harbor Side Street to reach the two-way portion, thus dragging the other street’s easement into the fight.
Without using those two roads, there is no existing way to access the property by land.
The company started laying gravel over old golf cart paths on the former golf course that connects with the property, but that work has stalled after complaints to Prince William County by the HOA.
Overloading courts
The case was first scheduled to be heard on Nov. 4 but was continued to 10 a.m. Tuesday because the companies requested more time.
When the parties arrived at Prince William County Circuit Court on Tuesday and searched the video boards for a court assignment, they found that it had no courtroom listed.
InsideNoVa asked a clerk if a room had been assigned. The clerk said when no number appears on the video board, parties must wait outside courtroom 1 and a deputy sheriff will come out and direct the unassigned cases to the first judge who finishes their docket for the day.
Around noon, the parties for Belmont Bay and two other unassigned cases were called to a courtroom, where Judge Carroll Weimer Jr. got a time estimate from each group for their cases.
The Belmont Bay attorneys requested two hours, but the other two cases said they would be starting a two-day trial. Weimer cautioned that if they could not finish by the end of the day Wednesday, the trial would be essentially paused until March or April because judges don’t have availability until then.
Weimer then conferred with other judges and divided the cases up.
The Belmont Bay case was sent to Judge Kimberly Irving. As the parties filed into her courtroom, Irving said she was in the middle of jury deliberations for a criminal case. She said she took the hearing because she knows the case impacts many people.
The parties were sent to lunch and, upon their return, were told Irving was answering a jury question and then would at least start the Belmont Bay case during deliberations.
Irving asked for 15 minutes to review the case files before starting but, as attorneys prepared to set up, a deputy sheriff announced the jury had reached a verdict.
The case was thus further delayed as the jury found a defendant guilty of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.
The parties did not start the hearing until 2:30 p.m. Because court closes at 5 p.m., Irving told the attorneys to expedite their arguments and witness testimony to finish on Tuesday.
She also said jury trials had taken up so much of her time that, although she was familiar with the case, she had not reviewed all exhibits and evidence presented ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.
“I can’t give you the kind of hearing this case deserves until April at best,” she said. “We’re way too busy of a courthouse. … I have not done the advance work on this that I’d normally do.”
The court has been struggling to keep up with an ever-growing caseload for several years. It received necessary approval from the General Assembly for a new judge seat in each of the three court levels this year. Those judges took their seats this summer, but dockets remain stacked.
Irving, who is the chief circuit court judge, submitted the letter seeking state help with a backlog that’s been growing for more than six years.
“The Court is handling more cases, spending longer hours on the bench and even sending cases away on their scheduled court dates because six judges are not enough, working all day, to hear the scheduled cases,” Irving wrote in 2021.
Irving cited the county’s high number of criminal and domestic relations cases and the county’s growing population as factors necessitating another judge. Since the court added a sixth judge in 2015, the population in its jurisdiction has grown by an estimated 42,000 people.
Irving wrote that as of Oct. 1, 2021, the county had 3,493 pending felony criminal cases, with 2,244 pending for more than a year. Meanwhile, the court was on track for more than 20,000 new case filings in 2021. She said dockets had become “unmanageable.”
Narrow focus
Because attorneys had limited time to make their arguments on Tuesday, Irving asked them to focus on the specific legal thresholds required to make an injunction permanent until trial.
One was that Belmont Bay would suffer “irreparable harm” if the injunction wasn’t issued.
“If I don’t grant it, I have to look if I’ve destroyed a business,” she said. “And unless they operate a helicopter service, yes [I have].”
Marla Diaz, who is representing the HOA, said the company could construct public access on the golf course. Beyond that, she said the property also intersects a public portion of Belmont Bay Drive near the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station and could gain access there.
“They have every ability to make access without going through our property,” she said.
When arguments wrapped up around 4:45 p.m., Irving said she would not be able to issue a ruling on Tuesday. She was uncomfortable making a decision without first being able to review all submitted evidence, which could not happen before 5 p.m.
Irving said she also wanted to give the parties time to receive a transcript of the hearing. She said her ruling would be made from the bench because a written ruling takes substantially more time.
The case was tentatively scheduled for a ruling on the injunction at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
Irving cautioned, however, that because it is the week after Thanksgiving and the court is already loaded with cases, it could be delayed again.
“We are just incredibly busy,” she said. “We are piled high with trials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.