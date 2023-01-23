The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau.
When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar.
The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top and bottom. In the center, it has Lau’s name next to an equal sign. On the other side of the equal sign is a photo of Mao Zedong.
Mao was a Chinese community revolutionary who established the People’s Republic of China in the 1940s. He oversaw a regime that, among other measures, is remembered for the Great Leap Forward, a four-year campaign to industrialize the country that led to a famine killing tens of millions of people.
It’s not the first time Mao’s visage has been a forbidding presence in Lau’s life, but this time he’s better able to take a stand.
Lau was born in southern China during World War II, moving to the Shandong Province in eastern China after the war.
But when he was 5, the Chinese Communist Revolution brought Mao into power. The family fled to Taiwan to escape the new regime.
Lau eventually came to the United States for an education and worked in power plant engineering and with politicians in Washington, D.C., on energy issues.
Mao died in 1976, long before Lau moved to Belmont Bay in 2008.
But Mao’s face reappeared in Lau’s life in December, nearly 73 years after Lau fled the regime. The message is clear: someone is trying to equate his opposition to a proposed development with Mao’s rule of China.
Around the same time the flyers were discovered, one of Lau’s tires was slashed. He thinks the two are connected and inextricably tied to his stance on the proposed development of Belmont Bay.
“These two events have exposed an ugly under layer of our community,” Lau told residents. “The prejudice expressed by this flyer and the thuggish action to damage personal property are not representative of the people and lifestyle for whom I am leading the fight.”
The Caruthers Cos., which developed the existing housing in Belmont Bay, is seeking to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Lau, the HOA and several Belmont Bay residents have been vocally opposed to the project. Outside of the rezoning, the HOA is suing the developer over public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay.
“When I ran for the board, my objective was and still is to preserve the beauty and tranquility of Belmont Bay and to accommodate a balanced new development,” he said.
Lau said his position leading the HOA since the development was proposed has been “taxing” to him and his wife because of the development plan, leaving him “exhausted and stressed.”
In a letter to residents, Lau said the intimidation tactics would not deter his work.
“Myra and I love Belmont Bay and we want to give back. We could easily move away and enjoy our retirement elsewhere,” he said. “These unfortunate events have reaffirmed our resolve to continue the fight. We will not be intimidated and harassed to abandon our belief and the will to protect Belmont Bay. After all, this is America.”
Lau said two neighbors have provided security camera footage of the person suspected of distributing the flyers around 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The footage shows what appears to be a white male wearing a white hard hat, dark pants and a dark shirt underneath a reflective vest.
Lau is asking neighbors with security cameras to review footage for more images of the suspect. He is asking anyone with information to contact police or the HOA.
Lau is so determined to find the perpetrator that he’s offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their identity.
First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Prince William County police took a report of a vehicle’s tires being slashed and labeled the report as vandalism. He said police were informed of the flyers, but they did not break the law.
So the developer that is seeking the variance in the existing site plan is responsible for this ? The HOA President seems like a reasonable a guy, along with his fellow residents, Am i missing something?
