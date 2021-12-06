When developers submit proposals that require local government approval, the projects typically don’t attract much input until they’re ready for a public hearing.
That’s not the case in Belmont Bay.
Belmont Bay LC, an affiliate of The Caruthers Cos., submitted a request to Prince William County in July to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
Since then, residents have come primarily to express dismay at nearly every meeting of the Prince William County Planning Commission and Board of County Supervisors. Sporadically, supporters have spoken up in favor of the project.
The undeveloped parcels currently are approved for a total of 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Opponents say many existing residents are outraged by the proposal, while the developer and supporters say they represent only a small segment of the population.
“People are very passionate about Belmont Bay and it’s a very special community,” said Jay Sotos, development director for the project. “I can understand and respect the energy from this.”
County staff provided their first comments on the proposal in late November in an early step in the slow process before the project reaches the Board of Supervisors.
The proposed development would add 641 rental units between the Virginia Railway Express Woodbridge station and the marina and 749 owner-occupied homes on other parcels of land. All the units would be a mix of sizes and types.
In a news release, the developer estimated construction would cost $550 million.
The Board of Supervisors approved a small-area plan for north Woodbridge in 2019 that called for increased density near the VRE station. The plan also envisions a town center, urban neighborhoods, parks and open spaces.
As the county has provided its first set of comments to the developer, Sotos said the developer will make all “reasonable” changes to the proposal to address the county’s concerns.
“This is the beginning of the process,” he said.
Because it’s early in the process, it could be maddening to follow every minute detail of the county’s comments.
Broadly, the county is requesting more open space and more parking and is asking for more clarity about the clubhouse’s amenities and who can use it and for the potential for more affordable housing.
A big concern for those speaking about the proposal in public meetings has been parking, which county staff also noted on its report.
“In general, staff does not support parking reductions for this development,” the report says.
Caruthers is pursuing an agreement with George Mason University to have access to 100 spaces of its existing 200-space parking garage to serve the commercial area. Visitors would also be able to use street and parallel parking.
Sotos said the developer will consider additional parking to accommodate commercial uses with the proposal.
Jeff Ovall, who has lived in Belmont Bay for seven years, said further development of the property is not unexpected.
“When we moved here, within about two weeks after I moved, I knew that development was going to happen,” he said. “Now for some people in the community to be crying that this is all a surprise and they shouldn't be doing it, they know this was in the works for years.”
Ovall said “overall it’s a good plan” and some residents “really and truly don’t want anything to happen.”
“Change is hard,” he added. “But, in all honesty, anyone who’s been living in Belmont Bay knows that change was going to happen. It was just a matter of when and how much.”
Elizabeth Rinaldo told the Board of Supervisors in September that the plan is “poorly thought out” and would destroy existing open space.
“It proposes overdeveloped usage of a beautiful environmental area,” she said.
Rinaldo said the proposal is meant to maximize density to increase profit for Caruthers.
“The land-use plan proposes adding elements of exclusivity and divisiveness to our residential area that are totally unacceptable,” she said. “Please stop this plan.”
Sotos said the developer hopes for zoning approval in 2022, and added that construction would occur over 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.