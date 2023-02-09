The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project.
The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they were announced in summer 2021.
The association says the company has now announced plans to close access to cart paths at the former golf course and a kayak launch this spring. Association President KP Lau said the move is in response to the group’s resistance to the plan.
“The kayak launch is one of the top amenities, and they do not have to close it down until the construction activities start after the rezoning is approved,” Lau said.
Representatives from The Caruthers Cos. did not return requests for comment.
The company, which developed the existing housing in Belmont Bay, wants to amend the conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres of the property, off U.S. 1 in northeastern Woodbridge.
The acreage, spread across several undeveloped parcels, is currently approved for 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Belmont Bay LC and Osprey Golf Co. LLC, which are affiliated with The Caruthers Cos., are also suing the association after the resident group announced intentions to block public access to the entrance of The Osprey’s at Belmont Bay wedding venue.
A judge granted an injunction in December stopping the association from blocking Belmont Bay Drive and Harbor Side Street, which provide access to the wedding venue, until a trial. The association has since appealed the ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court.
Cart path access
When the Belmont Bay golf course was closed in 2016, Belmont Bay LC signed a lease with the association to allow residents to continue using the cart path if the association paid a $10 lease fee and paid for a $1 million liability insurance policy.
The association signed a new lease for Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2022, that increased the liability insurance to $3 million.
The issue is complicated because a retirement community opened in Belmont Bay was incorporated under a different homeowners association known as The Conservancy. Lau said members of The Conservancy were allowed to use the golf cart path as well, so he did not feel it was fair for the Belmont Bay association to cover the entirety of the insurance plan.
Lau proposed that his association would pay half of the liability, but The Caruthers Cos. instead sent a letter on Jan. 11 announcing its intention to terminate the lease. The agreement now expires on March 12 at 5 p.m.
Lau said the termination is unnecessary because if the development application is approved, the golf course will be redeveloped anyway.
“The cart path isn’t going to be there sooner or later,” he said.
The company started laying gravel over those cart paths that connect with The Osprey’s in case it lost the lawsuit about road access, but that work stalled after complaints to Prince William County by the Belmont Bay Association.
Kayak launch closure
Around the same time, Lau said Caruthers announced its intention to close the kayak launch he helped establish and build next to the marina.
The Paddler’s Club was established in 2015 as a nonprofit for the purpose of constructing the kayak launch. It was built in 2016, and Lau said it’s been used as a selling point for the area.
Lau said an agreement with Caruthers acknowledged the kayak club, which is totally separate from the association, would have no say in future development plans.
Caruthers plans to construct a clubhouse and restaurant in the area, including the space occupied by the kayak launch. But, Lau says, that work won’t be started at the same time as residential construction, so the launch could still be operating.
“If you get ready to build your restaurant and you need your waterfront, then that’s when you close the amenity for the whole neighborhood,” he said.
Lau said the kayak launch is slated to close at the beginning of April.
“The ostensible reason for this stern paternalism,” Lau wrote to residents, “is that Belmont Bay dared to assert its rights regarding protection of its residents from overzealous use of Belmont Bay’s private roads, and that we dared to report the Caruthers’ environmental violations to the county.”
Prince William County has not scheduled a public hearing on The Caruthers Cos.’s development application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.