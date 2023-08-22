A beloved cafe in Dumfries is closing its doors after 33 years. Harold & Cathy’s Dumfries Cafe has served the community since 1990.
The closure is coming as a result of the eatery being in the path of the Route 1 widening project.
The restaurant recently received the letter of acquisition pertaining to its building, according to a Facebook post. The cafe was given 90 days to either move or close its doors.
“As everyone knows the cost of purchasing or leasing real-estate in the area is soaring and it is just not feasible for our small family business to try to relocate. We have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the Facebook post states.
Past customers commented on the post, sharing their memories and praising the cafe’s good food, quality service, friendly atmosphere and family-feel.
The cafe is slated to close Oct. 1.
The restaurant's owners couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
This building has been there for a long time. It used to be a donut shop and we would stop there on the way to high school in the late 1970's. Sad to see it go.
Stopped by here with colleagues; staff were friendly and food was good.
Got to make room for all those desperate for hope souls to get to the casino. The racist supervisors are doing a great job getting rid of all the racist parks and businesses. Meanwhile they are gentrifying their own constituents neighborhoods. Maybe thos casino winnings will help with the property tax increase.
