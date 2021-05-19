Anna Nordley struggled to focus on an important phone call at her desk, next to the kitchen counter. As an Army spouse and senior accounting manager for the USO, she tried to keep her phone muted to avoid the noise of the dishwasher running nearby.
Nordley also painfully ignored the cries of her infant son, while her mother tended to the child in a different room, she said. At the same time, she could overhear her husband and Army Criminal Investigation Command agent Andrew Nordley as he led two housing inspectors through their home on Fort Belvoir.
“That is the kitchen work life,” she said. “There have been times when my husband or my mom get caught on camera during a work video conference. Any noise … tends to occur during my meetings with the worst timing.”
Nordley said she needed a change to improve her mental state as she scrambled to an alternative work location.
“My coworkers understand that we are all in the same situation, but it does affect my confidence at work,” Nordley said, commenting on all the distractions, adding that her surroundings often interrupt her train of thought.
She learned about a new military spouse coworking space at Fort Belvoir’s USO Warrior and Family Center, which opened in March.
Emily Graves was also looking for an alternative work location after she moved to Fort Belvoir with her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Graves, an operations and training officer with the National Guard, adding that this was their first time living on post.
The Army Quality of Life Task Force’s support for coworking spaces is just one way the Army is trying to improve the lifestyle of families, said Lt. Col. Keith Wilson, a Soldier for Life Program regional director, adding that public-private partnerships with the USO and other organizations are vital.
The Fort Belvoir site offers internet access and printing capabilities, along with a range of individual and group work areas and a larger conference room for meetings and events.
“The … chairs are nice, and the outdoor space is beautiful,” Graves said. “This time of year, I have a lot of intense projects. [I] come here a couple of days a week, as it helps me think of new ideas,” adding that the space provides a community and a chance to develop friendships.
“Military spouses are always trying to make it work,” she said. “The coworking space is just one more opportunity for us to support each other and grow in our careers.”
Nordley said she would encourage other spouses to try the coworking space.
“From the moment I left the house, I was like ‘I have a commute [and] I can listen to the radio again,’” she added. “It has been my perception that a spouse’s career takes a backseat. Spouses have careers and want help [with] with their jobs. I would love more steps in this direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.