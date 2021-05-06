The Benedictine Sisters of Virginia received approval Tuesday night for a rezoning that will allow construction of a 127-home retirement community at Linton Hall Road and Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas.
Located within the county’s development area, the project will include 64 detached single-family houses and 63 townhomes restricted for residents age 55 and older. The Benedictine Sisters plan to sell the land for the development to Brookfield Washington LLC and use the sale proceeds to fund the replacement of their monastery, which they say has been decaying for years and is no longer up to code.
The nuns have been on the land – most of which was donated by a member of the Linton family – for 128 years. Linton Hall School, which the sisters founded, will continue to operate. But 55.3 acres of their property will go to Brookfield for the age-restricted development. About 7 acres will go to the county for inclusion in the Broad Run Linear Park, and an 8-foot-wide asphalt trail connection is proposed from the sidewalk on Linton Hall Road to the Broad Run Linear Trail.
Sister Joanna Burley, the prioress of the organization, told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that parting with the land would be difficult for the nuns, but that the need for a new monastery was too acute.
“For the past 128 years in Bristow we’ve looked to see what we can do for the local community in education particularly,” Burley said. “Land is very very dear to Benedictine spirituality … we need the land for our souls, and we think that all humans do. But we also need to care for ourselves and we need a new monastery so finding Brookfield to work this development … has been a godsend. They worked so carefully with us to be sure that we do preserve as much as we can and are able to give back to the county a piece that will make their own values and their own vision and mission more complete.”
The houses will run in a line along Sudley Manor Drive, just west of the Linton Hall School. The rezoning, which passed the board unanimously, will change the area’s designation from agricultural and suburban residential to planned mixed residential. The plan is for the detached houses to be one- or two-story lofts with 5,500-square-foot lot sizes. The 63 townhouses will be two stories with seven homes in each group.
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson praised the development’s parking plan, which calls for each unit to have a two-car garage.
“I do think that this is just going to be a really nice addition to the Linton Hall corridor,” Lawson said. “I see [the sisters] as the anchor of the Linton Hall corridor. I’ve lived there for 26 years now and I just think that you’re such a treasure to our community and it’s been such a pleasure to work with you on this project. Everybody knows we don’t get residential projects like this, so I guess that’s the power of prayer.”
