Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday announced he is ending his presidency campaign.
After a strong start on the campaign trailer earlier this year in Iowa, Sanders campaign in recent months has faltered.
The Democrat, the Associated Press reports, was ultimately unable to convert his support among progressives into a "viable path to the nomination amid 'electability' fears."
Sanders exit from the stage leaves former Vice President Joe Biden the likely Democratic nominee for president.
Sanders plans to address his supporters later today.
