A 65-year-old Berryville man was killed Sunday when his glider aircraft crashed near the Front Royal/Warren County Airport.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs was called to the crash in the 400 block of Stokes Airport Road at 1:37 p.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a glider aircraft was attempting to land or take off, and collided with several trees.
The pilot, Peter C. Maynard, 65, of Berryville, died at the scene, said Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.
No one on the ground was injured.
