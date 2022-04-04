Voting is underway in the 2022 Best of Prince William contest, presented by InsideNoVa.
Nearly 200 categories are included in this year's balloting, allowing local readers to choose their favorite Prince William County businesses, organizations and people. Readers can vote once per day per category through April 30.
The ballot already contains a number of nominations, but write-in votes are accepted and will be added to the ballot once verified. Businesses must be located in Prince William County (including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park) to be eligible.
Click here to vote in the Best of Prince William 2022.
Last year, over 157,000 votes were received. Winners will be announced in the InsideNoVa/Prince William weekly newspaper in mid-July.
