File photo, sledding near Park Ridge Elementary School in North Stafford. By Aleks Dolzenko

There's snow on the ground, and more possibly to come. Bundle up the kids, grab the sleds and saucers and go find yourself a hill.

Below are a few to check out. If you know of another great spot to slide downhill, email your suggestion to karipugh@insidenova.com.

Arlington 

-- Superman Hill in the Nauck neighborhood

Alexandria

-- The Masonic Temple, 101 Callahan Drive

Fairfax

-- Lake Braddock, Burke

-- Roundtree Park, Casilear Road, Falls Church

-- Pinecrest Golf Course, Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

-- Poe Middle School, Cindy Lane, Annandale

-- Huntsman Lake, Springfield

Prince William

-- Stone House, Manassas National Battlefield

-- Bull Run Plaza, Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas

-- Hampton Middle School, Darbydale Avenue, Dale City

-- Mapledale Plaza, by the Giant, Dale City

-- Ashurst Hill, Quantico Marine Corps base

-- Rippon Middle School, Blackburn Road, Woodbridge

-- Ashland Elementary, Bowmans Folly Drive, mid-county

-- James S. Long Park, James Madison Highway, Haymarket

-- Signal Hill Park, Manassas

-- Lake Ridge Elementary School, Hedges Run Drive, Lake Ridge

Loudoun County

-- Algonkin Elementary, Carter Court, Sterling

-- Ida Lee Park, Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg

-- Franklin Park, Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville

Stafford County/Fredericksburg

-- Trench Hill, Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg 

-- England Run, England Run Lane, Falmouth

