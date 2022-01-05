There's snow on the ground, and more possibly to come. Bundle up the kids, grab the sleds and saucers and go find yourself a hill.
Below are a few to check out. If you know of another great spot to slide downhill, email your suggestion to karipugh@insidenova.com.
Arlington
-- Superman Hill in the Nauck neighborhood
Alexandria
-- The Masonic Temple, 101 Callahan Drive
Fairfax
-- Lake Braddock, Burke
-- Roundtree Park, Casilear Road, Falls Church
-- Pinecrest Golf Course, Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
-- Poe Middle School, Cindy Lane, Annandale
-- Huntsman Lake, Springfield
Prince William
-- Stone House, Manassas National Battlefield
-- Bull Run Plaza, Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas
-- Hampton Middle School, Darbydale Avenue, Dale City
-- Mapledale Plaza, by the Giant, Dale City
-- Ashurst Hill, Quantico Marine Corps base
-- Rippon Middle School, Blackburn Road, Woodbridge
-- Ashland Elementary, Bowmans Folly Drive, mid-county
-- James S. Long Park, James Madison Highway, Haymarket
-- Signal Hill Park, Manassas
-- Lake Ridge Elementary School, Hedges Run Drive, Lake Ridge
-- Rippon Middle School, Blackburn Road, Woodbridge
Loudoun County
-- Algonkin Elementary, Carter Court, Sterling
-- Ida Lee Park, Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg
-- Franklin Park, Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville
Stafford County/Fredericksburg
-- Trench Hill, Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg
-- England Run, England Run Lane, Falmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.