Prince William County police have charged a 39-year-old Dale City woman with embezzling money from the Beville Middle School Parent Teacher Student Organization.
On Jan. 3, detectives concluded an investigation into funds discrepancies at the PTSO between June 17 and July 31 of last year, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police say the investigation revealed that Jennifer Renee Dith, 39, of Kingsley Road, "while acting as a PTSO officer, utilized the PTSO funds for personal purchases."
Dith was charged with embezzlement and released on a $1,500 unsecured bond, Carr said. She has a Feb. 20 court date.
