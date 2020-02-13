Prince William County police have charged a 13-year-old Beville Middle School student with sexual assaulting a fellow student on a school bus.
On Feb. 10, the Dale City school's resource officer began an investigation into the incident, which happened on a public school bus on Jan. 30.
The investigation revealed that during the morning route, at approximately 7:55 a.m., the accused, a 13-year-old boy forced a 12-year-old girl "to engage in inappropriate contact while on the bus," said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The incident was recently reported to school officials and police were notified.
On Feb. 11, the SRO charged the student, from Woodbridge, with sexual battery, Perok said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.
(0) comments
