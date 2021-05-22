A 64-year-old cyclist died following a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Hidden Canyon Road and Blueridge View Drive in Centreville.
Fairfax County police say Raymond Buza, of Centreville, was on his bicycle traveling east on Hidden Canyon Road around 10 a.m. The driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata turned left onto Blueridge View Drive in front of Buza which resulted in the crash.
Buza was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Sonata remained at the scene, police said.
Preliminarily, alcohol does not appear to be a factor of the crash for the driver. The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.