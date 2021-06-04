A 24-year-old cyclist has died following a crash Thursday at the intersection of Telegraph and Franconia roads.
Fairfax County police say Fatima Del Carmen Alvarez Romero, of Alexandria, was on her bicycle and entered the crosswalk to cross Telegraph Road on the south side of the Franconia Road intersection.
Alvarez Romero proceeded east through the intersection in front of a 2020 GMC Savanna which was traveling north on Telegraph Road and had a green traffic signal which resulted in the crash, police said.
Alvarez Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the GMC Savanna remained at the scene. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.
So what occurred? Did the bicyclist ignore the traffic signal? Did the driver ignore the bicyclist?
