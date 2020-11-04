Northern Virginia handed Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 40 percentage point advantage over President Donald Trump as the final counts of absentee ballots were reported early Wednesday morning.
Biden's margin of over 500,000 votes in the region was larger than Democrat Hillary Clinton racked up over Trump in 2016, when she won the region by about 398,000 votes.
Biden was declared the winner of Virginia's 13 electoral votes by the Associated Press about 45 minutes after polls closed Tuesday evening. However, election results showed Trump leading the state's vote count until after 11 p.m., when large numbers of early absentee ballots began to be reported. Fairfax County had over 400,000 absentee votes and did not report its results until after midnight.
As of 12:45 a.m., Biden led statewide by about 6 percentage points, 2 million to 1.76 million. About 500,000 early votes still had to be reported, mostly in the Richmond area. Biden was doing significantly better than Trump among early voters, as had been expected.
Nationally, the result of the presidential election was unclear early Wednesday morning, and the outcome appeared to rest on the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Elsewhere in Virginia races, U.S. Sen Mark Warner was elected to a third term, and voters approved a state constitutional amendment creating a redistricting commission.
Democrats held on to all three of their Northern Virginia congressional seats, and Republican Rob Wittman fought off a challenge to retain his 1st District seat. In a hotly contested race for an open seat in the 5th District, Republican Bob Good edged Democrat Cameron Webb. The 7th District race between incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Nick Freitas was too close to call, waiting on absentee ballots to be reported in the Richmond area.
Manassas voters elected the city's first Democratic mayor, Michelle Davis-Younger, as well as three Democrats to city council, and in Manassas Park, Democrat Jeanette Rishell was re-elected mayor.
How Northern Virginia voted in the presidential election
|County/City
|Biden
|Trump
|Others
|Total Votes
|Alexandria City
|65,201
|14,251
|1,639
|81,091
|Arlington County
|100,458
|21,281
|2,826
|124,565
|Fairfax County
|404,886
|162,312
|11,733
|578,931
|Fairfax City
|9,048
|3,962
|299
|13,309
|Falls Church City
|7,077
|1,472
|178
|8,727
|Loudoun County
|135,806
|81,107
|4,318
|221,231
|Manassas City
|9,961
|5,978
|295
|16,234
|Manassas Park City
|3,913
|2,062
|112
|6,087
|Prince William County
|139,371
|76,212
|3,759
|219,342
|TOTALS
|875,721
|368,637
|25,159
|1,269,517
|PCT
|69%
|29%
|2%
Localities can count absentee ballots that were postmarked by today and received before noon on Friday. They will update their vote totals Friday afternoon or over the weekend and must certify their vote totals by Nov. 10.
