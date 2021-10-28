The National Weather Service has issued coastal flooding warnings for D.C. and parts of Northern Virginia tonight through Saturday, warning of "exceptional inundation" not seen for the last 10 to 20 years.
The coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening through 8 a.m. Saturday for areas of southern Maryland, D.C., Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties.
Two to four feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas around high tide along the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River and tributaries, the weather service says.
Forecasters say to prepare for numerous closed roads well as inundation flooding to homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure. In addition to the coastal flooding, locally heavy rain is expected on Friday, with scattered instances of flash flooding possible.
Water levels are already on the rise, but the worst inundation is expected daytime Friday through Saturday morning, when tides are highest.
The worst tidal flooding, "possibly since Isabel," will be seen in Alexandria, Annapolis, D.C., and St. George's Island, Md., the weather service said. In 2003, Hurricane Isabel caused more than $2 million in flood damage in Alexandria alone.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.