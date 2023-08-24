Fairfax County police are searching for a man carrying three pet parrots who robbed a customer at a Seven Corners McDonald's on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the restaurant at 6165 Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m., where the victim reported he was robbed at knifepoint of cash, police said in a news release.
Detectives discovered surveillance footage from a nearby business of the suspect, who was wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots perched on it, and another parrot on his shoulder. The suspect left the area in a blue Ford SUV.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 28-32 years old with tattoos.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the Mason Police District Criminal Investigations Division at 703-256-8035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.