Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.